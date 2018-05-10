Masked men with golf clubs found breaking into house in Sheffield

Masked men armed with golf clubs and batons were disturbed breaking into a house in Sheffield.

They struck on Ruby Lane, Mosborough, at 1.45pm on Tuesday, May 8.

COURT: Sheffield man jailed for attacking partner and her two young children

South Yorkshire Police said they fled the scene in a silver Skoda Yeti.

REVEALED: Sheffield’s worst hotspots for violent crimes and sexual offences

CRIME: Sheffield man wanted over violent robbery

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.