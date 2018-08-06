Masked burglar attacks man in own home during terrifying South Yorkshire raid

A man was subjected to a terrifying attack by a burglar in his own home.

The victim was woken up by the sound of someone breaking into his property in Booth Street, Greasbrough, on Saturday at about 1.30am.

The masked burglar then attacked the man before fleeing the scene with some of his belongings.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The offender assaulted the victim, causing serious head injuries, before taking a quantity of cash and leaving the scene in a small black, sport-style hatchback.

"The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

"The offender is described as wearing dark clothing with a hood or possibly wearing a balaclava.

"Officers are asking anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the Croft Street or Booth Street areas to contact 101 quoting incident 136 of 4 August 2018.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."