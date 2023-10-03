Marva keeps smiling as she hits the heights for St Luke’s
and live on Freeview channel 276
St Luke’s Hospice raised in excess £11,000 with a sponsored abseil down the side of Sheffield Hallam University’s Owen Building.
More than 20 intrepid adventurers had signed up for the 12-storey drop, with Marva Thorp clearly more than happy to be the last person to get into harness and head for the ground.
Marva, who lives in Crookes, is a keen St Luke’s supporter, who has taken on several challenges in memory of mum Louise, who was a St Luke’s patient.
“Marva’s fantastic high spirits really captured the mood of a great day,” said event organiser Gemma Lancaster.
“Even the people who said they didn’t really like heights thoroughly enjoyed the experience and most of them would happily have gone straight back up and done it again if they could.
“It was such a successful day that we’re already planning our next date for May 2024 so look out for details of how to join us.”
For a full calendar of all St Luke’s events visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk