News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Wilder linked with vacant Rangers job amid Lane return speculation
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2

Marva keeps smiling as she hits the heights for St Luke’s

If you’re going to take on the challenge of descending down one of Sheffield’s tallest buildings the hard way, you’d may as well do it with a smile!
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:07 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 10:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

St Luke’s Hospice raised in excess £11,000 with a sponsored abseil down the side of Sheffield Hallam University’s Owen Building.

More than 20 intrepid adventurers had signed up for the 12-storey drop, with Marva Thorp clearly more than happy to be the last person to get into harness and head for the ground.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Marva, who lives in Crookes, is a keen St Luke’s supporter, who has taken on several challenges in memory of mum Louise, who was a St Luke’s patient.

Most Popular
Marva Thorp took part in the St Luke's AbseilMarva Thorp took part in the St Luke's Abseil
Marva Thorp took part in the St Luke's Abseil

“Marva’s fantastic high spirits really captured the mood of a great day,” said event organiser Gemma Lancaster.

“Even the people who said they didn’t really like heights thoroughly enjoyed the experience and most of them would happily have gone straight back up and done it again if they could.

“It was such a successful day that we’re already planning our next date for May 2024 so look out for details of how to join us.”

For a full calendar of all St Luke’s events visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk

Related topics:SheffieldSt Luke's HospiceSheffield Hallam University