Martin Smith column: Love him or loathe him we all wish we had one just like Neil Warnock

“I don’t want a minute’s applause I want a minute of them singing ‘Warnock is a ******’ when I go.”

You know what?

He might just get it.

And if he doesn’t, he’s still won.

Neil Warnock is 70 this year but his managerial ability and Machiavellian intelligence show no signs of decline.

The current Cardiff City and former Sheffield United boss was reflecting on the recent deaths of Cyrille Regis and Jimmy Armfield when he planted the seed that, even after his eventual death, will irk those who have loved to hate him over his 50-year-plus career in English football.

A Warnock wind-up from beyond the grave.

So what will they do on the Hillsborough Kop?

How will West Ham’s hard-core react? What about Sect 82 at Ashton Gate and all the other derby rivals who have berated Warnock over the years?

If they sing ‘Warnock is a ******’ they will be granting his wish.

A silence could be taken for respect and if they boo he'll love that even more.

The only thing they can do to upset him would be to ironically cheer and clap in mock appreciation.

Double-six you might say.

When it comes down to it and Mr Promotion (seven promotions, a record number he shares with Dave Basset and Graham Taylor) has snarled for the last time, things will look different.

Of course there will be those fans sufficiently rabid and bitter enough to go out of their way to be unpleasant.

But most will show respect and recognise that this often ascerbic but ultimately compelling man they have screamed their hate at over the years was actually something special.

A man who’s will to win, organisational ability and desire made him a fearsome leader, someone you’d want in your corner when things needed sorting out.

Everyone loves a winner and though not everyone loves Neil Warnock they all wish they had one of their own just like him.

*Great show of emotion for the late England captain Jimmy Armfield this weekend reflecting his high standing in the game.

Introduced before England v Poland at Wembley in 2013 to a much younger former England international Armfield said on shaking his hand: ‘Now this lad could play’.

Five modest words of approval that put the biggest schoolboy smile of embarrassment on the face of the recipient who spoke of little else for the rest of the evening.

Such was football’s respect for gentleman Jim.