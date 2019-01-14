Martin Smith column: February can’t come quick enough for Sheffield Wednesday fans

What now for Sheffield Wednesday?

‘Outclassed, outfought, out-thought, outmanoeuvred and outwitted’ according to this paper’s match report from Hull on Saturday.

The decision to appoint Steve Bruce manager was a good one and no question that his request for time away was reasonable after a terrible year for his family.

But the team is beginning to look lost and supporters are worried and angry. No win since Boxing Day and the manner of defeat at Hull had fans fuming.

Lee Bullen turned results around temporarily as caretaker but performances have dipped since.

Wednesday needs exactly the firm hand that Bruce was hired to bring, an injection of grit, direction and vision.

For Owls fans, February and Steve Bruce can’t get here soon enough.

*As leaving speeches go it was right up there. Few regrets, a tear or two and dignity maintained. But Andy Murray showed why he has to quit when he got out on the court against Bautista Agut in the Australian Open, despite his fightback.

Frankly, he’s knackered. The hip is giving too much jip for the double Wimbledon champion to overcome.

At 31 years of age that will be a crushing blow for a man of such drive and talent.

He’s been derided as ‘boring’ and to some his so-called Scots dourness has diminished his status as a British sporting achiever. Nonsense.

Murray has been totally dedicated, generous and sporting throughout his career. His dry, humour and laconic intelligence have sometimes made him a target for critics and the occasional grumpy outburst didn’t help.

But this is a true British champion, a man of character and modesty.

Well done Mr Murray, we won’t see your like again.

*A few wry smiles on older football faces over the weekend as Leeds United issued a statement after being accused of ‘spying’ on Derby county’s training sessions before Leeds’ win at Pride Park on Friday.

"The club will look to work with our head coach and his staff to remind them of the integrity and honesty which are the foundations that Leeds United is built on,” it said.

The connection between Derby and Leeds - apart from Norman Hunter v Francis Lee in 1975, see Youtube - is mostly through manager Brian Clough who led them both.

He had a thing or two to say about Leeds integrity and honesty as he saw it when he went to Elland Road.