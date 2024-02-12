Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A much-loved Sheffield cafe has been ranked among the top 10 most popular in the UK outside of London.

Marmadukes, which has sites on Norfolk Row, Cambridge Street and Ecclesall Road, in Sheffield, has been named one of the top 10 independent cafes in the UK outside of London

Marmadukes began life in 2012 on Norfolk Row, a charming cobbled street just off Fargate, and now has two other premises, on Cambridge Street, also in Sheffield city centre, and at The Sorting Office on Ecclesall Road.

The family business, started by husband-and-wife Clare and Tim Nye, has established itself as one of Sheffield's best places for breakfast, brunch and lunch, with the menu including homemade sourdough, freshly-baked pies and vibrant seasonal salads and sandwiches.

It has now been ranked as the seventh most popular independent cafe in the UK outside of London based on the number of searches, TikTok views and Instagram appearances.

The original Marmadukes cafe, on Norfolk Row, in Sheffield city centre

The table was compiled by Betway, which measured the online popularity of over 300 independent cafes in the UK and around the world.

Marmadukes featured in 52,800 global searches per year, the study found, and racked up 7,849 TikTok views, with its hashtag appearing 4,219 times on Instgram.

Federal in Manchester was ranked as the most popular independent cafe in the UK outside London, and fourth in the world. Five of the top 10 independent cafes in the UK outside of London are found in Manchester.