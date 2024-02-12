News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Marmadukes: Sheffield cafe ranked 7th most popular in the UK outside London

Marmadukes began life in 2012 on Norfolk Row and now has two other premises, on Cambridge Street and Ecclesall Road
Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 12th Feb 2024, 11:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A much-loved Sheffield cafe has been ranked among the top 10 most popular in the UK outside of London.

Marmadukes, which has sites on Norfolk Row, Cambridge Street and Ecclesall Road, in Sheffield, has been named one of the top 10 independent cafes in the UK outside of LondonMarmadukes, which has sites on Norfolk Row, Cambridge Street and Ecclesall Road, in Sheffield, has been named one of the top 10 independent cafes in the UK outside of London
Marmadukes, which has sites on Norfolk Row, Cambridge Street and Ecclesall Road, in Sheffield, has been named one of the top 10 independent cafes in the UK outside of London

Marmadukes began life in 2012 on Norfolk Row, a charming cobbled street just off Fargate, and now has two other premises, on Cambridge Street, also in Sheffield city centre, and at The Sorting Office on Ecclesall Road.

Sign up for The Star's newsletters

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The family business, started by husband-and-wife Clare and Tim Nye, has established itself as one of Sheffield's best places for breakfast, brunch and lunch, with the menu including homemade sourdough, freshly-baked pies and vibrant seasonal salads and sandwiches.

It has now been ranked as the seventh most popular independent cafe in the UK outside of London based on the number of searches, TikTok views and Instagram appearances.

The original Marmadukes cafe, on Norfolk Row, in Sheffield city centreThe original Marmadukes cafe, on Norfolk Row, in Sheffield city centre
The original Marmadukes cafe, on Norfolk Row, in Sheffield city centre

The table was compiled by Betway, which measured the online popularity of over 300 independent cafes in the UK and around the world.

Marmadukes featured in 52,800 global searches per year, the study found, and racked up 7,849 TikTok views, with its hashtag appearing 4,219 times on Instgram.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Federal in Manchester was ranked as the most popular independent cafe in the UK outside London, and fourth in the world. Five of the top 10 independent cafes in the UK outside of London are found in Manchester.

Onibus Coffee, in Tokyo, took the crown as the world's most popular independent cafe.

Related topics:MarmadukesSheffieldCafeFargateLondonTikTok