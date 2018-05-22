Marks & Spencer announces more store closures

High Street giant Marks & Spencer has announced more store closures - with 100 facing the axe by 2022.

The company had already announced plans to close 60 stores but has now upped the number to 100 amid falling sales and profits.

A total of 21 branches have already closed and another 14 clothing and home stores are set to follow suit.

Bayswater, Fleetwood Outlet and Newton Abbot Outlet will close by the end of July 2018 and Clacton and Holloway Road will close by early 2019.

Darlington, East Kilbride, Falkirk, Kettering, Newmarket, New Mersey Speke, Northampton, Stockton and Walsall are earmarked for closure and a period of consultation will now be entered into with the 626 affected employees.

Should the stores close, all colleagues would be redeployed or offered redeployment at other branches before redundancy is considered.

Sacha Berendji, Retail, Operations and Property Director at Marks & Spencer said: "We are making good progress with our plans to reshape our store estate to be more relevant to our customers and support our online growth plans.

"Closing stores isn’t easy but it is vital for the future of M&S.

"Where we have closed stores, we are seeing an encouraging number of customers moving to nearby stores and enjoying shopping with us in a better environment, which is why we’re continuing to transform our estate with pace."

M&S's closure plans form part of an new business model which will see the firm create 'fewer, better' clothing and home stores.