Market inspectors raise £30k for hospital charity

Two market inspectors have raised £30,000 for Sheffield Hospitals Charity to thank city health staff for their loved ones’ kidney care.

Golf days, walks and barbecues have all contributed to the fundraising carried out by colleagues Neil Hardcastle and Chris Hardy over seven years.

The money will be split between the Renal Department at the Northern General Hospital, and the Barnsley Satellite Unit, in memory of a Mr Hardy’s mum-in-law who suffered from kidney problems and in recognition of several other friends and relatives treated there.

One of the duo, Chris Hardy, said: “Our fundraising activity idea started at work – three of the team are keen golfers, so we decided to host an inspector’s championship. It was such a success that we’ve continued with the event every year to raise funds for charity.

“At first we didn’t know what our cause would be, but after a discussion we decided to raise funds for kidney research and development as kidney disease has impacted many of our lives.

“My wife’s mum, Barbara, was treated for kidney problems at the Northern General Hospital. Unfortunately Barbara suffered a fall at home in 2008, where she suffered severe complications which ultimately proved too much for her, and she sadly passed away aged 60. Barbara’s husband Glenn and all the family have nothing but praise for the wonderful and dedicated staff.

“Both Neil and I would like to say a huge thank you to our families and friends for the fantastic help and support and thank numerous Barnsley market traders and local businesses for their amazing generosity. Their support has been invaluable.”

www.sheffieldhospitalscharity.org.uk/why-help-patients/kidney-disease