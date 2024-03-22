Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Sheffield man who called police and began discussing his sex life in a 'perverse way'.

Mark Clayton bombarded police with calls in which he made what officers described as 'disgusting comments and suggestions' to horrified call handlers.

The 59-year-old, of Periwood Lane, failed to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, March 15, and was found guilty in his absence of sending an offensive / indecent / obscene / menacing message / matter by a public communication network.

A warrant for his arrest has now been granted and once located he will face court for his sentencing.

South Yorkshire Police described how Clayton had dialled the non-emergency 101 police number 19 times between October 18 and 19, 2023, during which he 'began discussing his sex life in a perverse way and making false accusations'.

'Call handlers deserve to be treated with respect'

Call handlers, disgusted by his actions, raised their concerns and an investigation was launched.

Chief Superintendent of the Force Control Room Cherie Buttle said: "Our call handlers come to work to help people and serve their communities.

"They deserve to be treated with respect and not spoken to with such disgusting comments and suggestions.

"In addition to Clayton's disgusting behaviour over the telephone, he was taking valuable resources away from people who needed us.

"Every day, call handlers answer around 2,500 calls. It is important that our lines are available for emergency calls.

"This behaviour will not be tolerated, and we will ensure that Clayton faces court for his actions."