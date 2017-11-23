Marie Curie charity shop in Sheffield celebrates 15th birthday

A Marie Curie charity shop has marked its 15th birthday with a party for past and present staff and volunteers.

The event at the store on Ecclesall Road was particularly significant for the shop’s manager Carol Danks who opened the shop in 2002 and has worked there ever since.

Carol said: ““The years go by because you’re enjoying what you do, you don’t realise. I get up every morning and I want to come to work.

“I’m so committed to the charity and I think you’ve got to have a passion for what you do. Our wonderful volunteers wouldn’t be here if they didn’t have that passion and commitment.”

As well as celebrating the money it’s raised to fund nursing care for people living with terminal illnesses and their families, the shop is also marking 15 years of bringing together volunteers of different ages and backgrounds.

The shop currently has 22 volunteers who range from 16-year-olds to people in their 70s.

Volunteers attending today’s party included Sheffield University student, John Raybould and retiree Sheila Jones.

Sheila, who lives in Dronfield, travels weekly to work at the shop. She has been volunteering for the past 13 years.

She said: “The shop is lovely. I’ve got to meet so many different people. It’s a variety of ages who volunteer – not just old twirlies like me.

“I’m one of the oldest, in my 70s but there are people as young as in their teens which is lovely.

“We get people from other countries as well which is interesting because they tell you about their life before they came here. For example, we had a lovely guy from Syria volunteering.”

Student John Raybould, aged 21, said: “I’ve really enjoyed volunteering at the shop. There’s a good team spirit here. Everyone has a chat and a coffee and it’s just a nice environment to be in.”

To mark the 15 year milestone, the shop is opening a dedicated designer section to house the many designer clothing items the shop receives.