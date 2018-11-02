Margaret’s act of kindness set to improve care at Sheffield care home

A former Sheffield teacher that devoted her life to helping others is set to be remembered – in the same selfless style she lived.

Margaret Fitzpatrick taught hundreds of pupils at the city’s Notre Dame High School and High Storrs in her working life. She continued teaching way past retirement age and had strong sense of family having brought up seven children.

But for Margaret Fitzpatrick, life had only just begun. She ended up doing 25 years voluntary work for Sheffield’s St Luke’s Hospice. It was only after a fall at the age of 97 she was admitted to Broomgrove Nursing Home where she lived for the final two years of her life.

Margaret Fitzpatrick’s name is now set to live on thanks to a donation to the home. The money is funding a hi-tech bladder scanner which is set to reduce hospital admissions and provide far less invasive treatment of urinary conditions.

Four of Margaret Fitzpatrick’s family presented the equipment at a special ceremony.

Donna Pierpoint, manager at Broomgrove Nursing Home, said: “It was a honour to care for such an amazing person in the last two years of her life. Margaret was a very practical person and it seems fitting that her memory lives on in such a practical and helpful way.”