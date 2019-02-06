Marco’s New York Italian restaurant has confirmed it has closed its doors after seven years operating in Sheffield.

The restaurant, opened by acclaimed chef, restauranteur and TV personality Marco Pierre White, opened its doors next to the Hampton by Hilton restaurant on West Bar Green in 2012.

John Cluckie, chef at Sheffield restaurant Marco's New york Italian, with "the boss", Marco Pierre White

However, the popular restaurant shut its doors at the end of January leaving disappointment customers curious about the sudden closure.

Nick Taplin, Chairman and CEO of Black and White Hospitality explained that the restaurant has decided to close due to a lack of footfall in the area.

He said that, with HSBC moving its main function to Birmingham and their new smaller office to the centre of Sheffield, the Hampton by Hilton are looking to downsize on the restaurant’s offering.

“The Marco’s New York Italian in Sheffield was one of the earlier franchise sites that we opened and has traded well for almost seven years,” he said.

“We were originally approached by the hotel owners who wanted to provide an enhanced food and beverage offer that would appeal to both Hampton by Hilton customers and locals alike. With HSBC locating a main office opposite, the New York Italian brand fitting perfectly with what they were looking for.

“With HSBC now moving its main function to Birmingham and the smaller office to the centre of Sheffield has thus resulted in a reduced footfall. The Hampton by Hilton already offer a limited menu to compliment the hotel and are thus looking to downsize the F&B offering.

“We are now in advanced discussions with another local operator to see if an alternative venue can take the place of what has been a well-run and successful Marco Pierre White venue.

“The core New York Italian restaurant business and brand remains strong with two new restaurants opening towards the end of 2018. We are also looking to open more throughout 2019.

“These are also exciting times for Black & White Hospitality as the group approaches its 50th UK franchise and are opening some fantastic new brands including the new Koffmann and Mr White’s in Bath. We are also expanding abroad with our first site planned in Abu Dhabi on 2 March 2019.”

Richard Christie, general manager from Hampton by Hilton, Sheffield added: “We have enjoyed working with the team at Black and White who have a great passion for the hospitality sector. With HSBC moving, meant we had to look to reduce our offer in line with the business needs. The restaurant will be truly missed by a number of our locals.”