Man's body found after search of Ulley reservoir near Sheffield
A body has been found following a search of a South Yorkshire reservoir.
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 10:52 pm
Emergency crews had been called to Ulley Reservoir near Rotherham on Wednesday evening at about 6.10pm.
Teams from South Yorkshire Police, the Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended the scene after it was reported that a man had got into difficulty.
The body was recovered at about 9.15pm but no formal identification has yet taken place.
A police spokesperson said the man’s family had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.
The tragedy comes after the death of 16-year-old Sam Haycock at the reservoir in May.