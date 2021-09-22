Man's body found after search of Ulley reservoir near Sheffield

Underwater teams have found a body following a search of Ulley Reservoir

Emergency crews had been called to Ulley Reservoir near Rotherham on Wednesday evening at about 6.10pm.

Teams from South Yorkshire Police, the Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended the scene after it was reported that a man had got into difficulty.

The body was recovered at about 9.15pm but no formal identification has yet taken place.

A police spokesperson said the man’s family had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.