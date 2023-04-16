A cyclist has revealed the impact of his injuries following a suspected hit and run in the Manor Top area of Sheffield as he appeals for information to find out what happened.

Darren Staniforth, aged 51, was cycling on his way to work when he believes he was knocked off his bike by a vehicle on Ridgeway Road, Manor Top, on Tuesday, January 24 of this year.

The incident, which happened at approximately 6.30am near to the junction with Hurlfield Road, caused him to suffer multiple serious injuries, including two fractured ribs, a chipped right elbow and a shattered right shoulder blade which he had to undergo surgery for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His injuries have left Darren unable to work as an injection moulder, and he is expected to be off work for up to six months. His wife, Andrea, aged 51, has had to help care for him during his recovery, as he says he has been left unable to even dress himself.

Darren believes he was hit by a vehicle while out on his bicycle, which left with multiple serious injuries including a shattered shoulder blade.

Darren has since instructed expert serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help investigate the incident, and to help him access the specialist support and rehabilitation he requires. Any witnesses to the incident, or those with dashcam footage are being urged to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of the accident, Darren was wearing a hi-vis jacket and had two headlamps and a large flashing rear light on his bike, which also had glow in the dark wheels fitted.

‘I can’t even dress myself’

Darren said: “One moment I was cycling along the road and the next thing I remember was coming round on the ground and being in absolute agony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren underwent surgery after being seriously injured while cycling to work.

“I remember seeing the headlights of cars driving past, then a woman got out of her car to help me. When the doctors told me the extent of my injuries and what they would mean, I could hardly believe it.

“Before this I led an active life. I’ve cycled for years and always been careful. I’ve cycled along this route for years and know it like the back of my hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d help out with the jobs at home and used to go to the gym several times a week. However, I can’t do any of that now. I can’t even dress myself or have a proper meal without Andrea helping me.

“The last few months have been incredibly stressful for me and it’s been difficult to accept what happened. Despite this I want to make the best recovery I can. I know it’s not going to be easy and I’ll face many challenges, but I want to get more of my old life back.”

“One moment I was cycling along the road and the next thing I remember was coming round on the ground and being in absolute agony."

Police initially launched an investigation into the incident but it was later closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Morgan, an expert serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Darren, said: “The last few months have been incredibly difficult for Darren as he battles to overcome the serious injuries he suffered.

“Surgeons have said Darren’s injuries are consistent with him being hit by a vehicle and it’s unlikely he would have suffered such severe injuries if he hadn’t been involved in a collision.

“Darren is likely to require extensive, ongoing physiotherapy and we’re determined to support him the best we can.

Darren has asked lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Therefore, we’re appealing for anyone who may have more information or footage of the incident, the moments leading up to it or its aftermath, to get in touch. Any detail could be key in helping us secure the ongoing rehabilitation Darren needs to overcome his injuries and get more of his life back.”