The smoke, which could be seen behind the Park Hill flats, was coming from Manor Oaks Road.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said a call about the fire was lodged at 3.13pm when the van was already ablaze.

Smoke is no longer visible from the city centre as first responders dealt with the fire swiftly.

Image shows a Fire Engine. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called at 15:13 to Manor Oaks Road.