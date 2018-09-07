Manhunt for Doncaster sex attacker

A manhunt is underway for a sex attacker who targeted a woman on her way home from a club in Doncaster town centre.

He followed a 20-year-old woman as she left Mambo’s on Silver Street and dragged her to a secluded area near to Halfords Autocentre, close to North Bridge.

Detectives investigating the sex attack, which happened at around 1am on Sunday, August 26, have released CCTV footage of a man they believe could hold vital information.

Detective Inspector Anna Sedgwick, from Doncaster CID, described the sex attack as ‘nasty’.

“This was a nasty attack on a young, vulnerable woman who was followed by a stranger as she made her way home from Doncaster town centre,” she said.



“It is absolutely vital that we identify and trace this man, who we want to speak to in connection to what happened.



“I understand this will cause concern amongst the local community but I’d like to reassure you that this investigation is a priority for us and we are doing everything we can to identify the suspect and speak to witnesses.”

A 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted rape has been released under investigation pending further enquires.

DI Sedgwick added: “We still need more people to come forward so we can identify the man in the CCTV footage, who we believe will be able to assist with enquiries.



“What we do know is that the victim left Mambo’s nightclub on Silver Street at around 12.25am and made her way on to High Street and then through the town centre.



“The suspect, who we believe lives locally, is thought to have been standing near to Dixy Chicken, on Silver Street, before he reportedly began following the woman at a distance.



“As she approached a more secluded area close to the North Bridge, he sexually assaulted her. Thankfully, a member of the public saw what was happening and ran towards them. This spooked the suspect and he ran off towards HMP Marshgate.

“I’d ask anyone who has information to keep the young woman at the forefront of their minds and the impact this has had on her.”

The man detectives want to trace is in his 30s, around 5ft 6ins tall and had a clean-shaven, bald head.



He spoke with a foreign accent, although his ethnicity is not known.



Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote Operation Spacia or incident number 60 of August 26.

Crimestoppers can also be cobtacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

