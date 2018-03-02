Manchester United legend reveals what James Wilson 'must do' to impress at Sheffield United

James Wilson has been told what he must do while on loan at Sheffield United by a Manchester United legend.

Wilson arrived at Bramall Lane along with midfielder Lee Evans in the January transfer window before making his debut in the Steel City Derby.

The 22-year-old scored his first goal for the Blades in a 2-1 away win at Norwich eight days later but missed the victory over Reading with an ankle injury.

Wilson shot to fame at Old Trafford making a dream debut against Hull City in 2014 in Ryan Giggs' final game in charge as caretaker boss.

However, a serious injury has hampered his progress at Manchester United but the youngster is hoping to force his way back into Jose Mourinho's plans.

And now, former Manchester United defender Clayton Blackmore has told Wilson exactly what he must do to remind Mourinho of his qualities.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Blackmore said that Wilson must be 'more selfish' in front of goal.

And the Welshman, who worked with Wilson when he was 15, paid the striker a huge tribute from their early days working together in the club's academy.

He told the MEN Sport: "He probably was [the best]. He was a bit sulky but we have all got problems, everyone is different," he told MEN Sport.

"He wasn't on it all the time but when he was playing he would score. He used to do it in training, too. I remember the goalkeepers in training saying 'We're OK. Willo's not playing today!' Every time he took a shot, he scored.

"He's got to prove it now. He knows he has to dig deep and produce at Sheffield United."

Wilson was withdrawn midway through the FA Cup defeat against Leicester City and has not featured for the club since.

Wilder late revealed he substituted the on-loan centre-forward as a precautionary measure, but ordered a further round of checks to avoid aggravating any underlying problem as the Championship season enters a decisive phase.