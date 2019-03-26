Manchester United legend reveals Steve Bruce’s secret skill to get Sheffield Wednesday promoted   

Manchester United legend Lou Macari has tipped Sheffield Wednesday to win promotion to the Premier League under new boss Steve Bruce.

Wednesday have enjoyed a fine run of form since sacking Jos Luhukay in December and Bruce taking the reigns in February.

Owls Manager Steve Bruce.....Pic Steve Ellis

The Owls are on a ten-match unbeaten run since the former Manchester United defender took charge and are now just two points off the play offs.

Bruce’s side travel to Stoke City this weekend and Macari, another Manchester United legend, has said he would not be surprised to see the former defender lead them to promotion.

Macari, who managed two Stoke on two seperate occassions, said that Bruce could rely on the voice of Sir Alex Ferguson inside his head whenever he encountered a problem.

He told the Stoke Sentinel: “There’s something about Brucie and the Championship and you wouldn’t rule out his chances of winning a fourth promotion to the Premier League after previously doing it with Birmingham (twice) and Hull.

“He’s desperate to be as good a manager as he was a player at Manchester United all those years ago. He was the backbone of that hugely successful United side and he will be the backbone at Sheffield Wednesday.

“He’s a great man manager and whenever he confronts a problem you can imagine a voice in his head asking: `how would Sir Alex have dealt with this?’

“It’s no coincidence that so many of those who played under Sir Alex Ferguson have gone on to have great managerial careers like Steve.”

Macari worked with Bruce at Huddersfield at the start of the century and said the former Aston Villa manager has a ‘burning desire’ Ferguson would be proud of.

“You have to believe me when I tell you he’s as good a guy as he appears to be whenever you see him interviewed.

“But don’t be completely taken in by that niceness because burning beneath is a real desire, still after all these years, to succeed.

“I bet Wednesday fans can’t believe the turnaround in their side’s fortunes, even given Steve’s track record.

“With eight games to go, you’d rather be in the top six by now, but Wednesday are only two points shy and that’s far closer than anyone would have believed possible when Steve took over.”