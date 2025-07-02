Police have revealed details of a crash which left a teenager seriously injured, on a Sheffield road early today (July 2).

Officers were called to Manchester Road between, Deepcar and Stocksbridge in Sheffield, after a silver Kia Ceed collided with the wall at around 12.20am this morning.

At the time, it was reported that five people were taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Police have now confirmed that a 16-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries.

A 31-year-old woman, who was driving the Kia, and three other 16-year-old boys who were passengers in the vehicle also suffered minor injuries.

A road closure remains in place at the scene of the collision, which happened near the junction with Ashfield Road, need Deepcar

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or with relevant information to get in touch.

They have also requested any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of the crash.

Footage can be submitted through this link: https://orlo.uk/5xNDe

Alternatively, call 101, quoting incident number 17 of 2 July 2025.

You can also report information online via the portal: https://orlo.uk/l7p72