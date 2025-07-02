Manchester Road Deepcar: Police describe serious injuries following early hours Sheffield crash
Officers were called to Manchester Road between, Deepcar and Stocksbridge in Sheffield, after a silver Kia Ceed collided with the wall at around 12.20am this morning.
Police have now confirmed that a 16-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries.
A 31-year-old woman, who was driving the Kia, and three other 16-year-old boys who were passengers in the vehicle also suffered minor injuries.
A road closure remains in place at the scene of the collision, which happened near the junction with Ashfield Road, need Deepcar
Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or with relevant information to get in touch.
Footage can be submitted through this link: https://orlo.uk/5xNDe
Alternatively, call 101, quoting incident number 17 of 2 July 2025.
You can also report information online via the portal: https://orlo.uk/l7p72
