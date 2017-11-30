Manchester City's Kyle Walker had this inspirational message to a young fan on his return to Sheffield

Manchester City's Kyle Walker returned to his favourite park growing up in Sheffield to deliver an inspirational message to a young fan.

In the special video for Lidl, the budget supermarket invites the former Sheffield United ace back to his hometown to meet his biggest fan, Oscar.

Kyle Walker with Oscar - Credit: Lidl

The pair meet at Mount Pleasant Park, off Abbeydale Road, to discuss playing for England, growing up in Sheffield and the importance of his family.

He said: "I just think anything's possible, I think if I can do it considering the background that I came from then anyone can go and do it.

"When I was six, my mum and dad used to drop me off at this playground. I used to stay there from nine in the morning to six at night just playing football.

"If you don't succeed at one thing, you bounce back and come back stronger and try and prove people wrong. That's the best answer you can give to people when people say no to you."

Walker, who has played 32 times for England since making his debut against Spain in 2011, missed Euro 2012 and the 2014 World Cup through injury.

However, he was selected in Roy Hodgson's 2016 Euro squad for France and is hoping to be a part of Gareth Southgate's 2018 World Cup squad.

In the video, Walker presents Oscar with his very own signed England top before delivering some inspirational advice for him.

"Playing at a World Cup would be one of the best moments of my career. You just have to believe in your dreams and never give up," Walker said.

"To achieve what you want to achieve in life and the dreams you want to do you need a strong family behind you

"My main objective was to get my mum out of the council flat that we were in and move her to a nice house. I wanted to do it for my mum for all the years that she has travelled, stood in the cold Sheffield weather, watching me play football.

"It's mainly down to my and dad for supporting me and showing me that they believe in me and I can go and achieve what I want to achieve."