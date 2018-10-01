Manchester bombing survivor, aged 12, launches bee memorial appeal for Sheffield victim Kelly Brewster

A young survivor of the Manchester bombing is trying to raise the money for a giant bee statue dedicated to Sheffield victim Kelly Brewster.

Kelly, aged 32 and from Arbourthorne, was one of 22 people killed in the terror attack at Manchester Arena in May last year, where she had been enjoying an Ariana Grande gig with her sister Claire and niece Hollie.

Amelia Thompson and Darcie Parker, both aged 13, are raising money to buy a Bee sculpture in memory of Manchester bombing victim Kelly Brewster, from Sheffield

READ MORE: Brave young bombing survivor from Dronfield returns to Manchester for anniversary commemorations

Thirteen-year-old Amelia Thompson, from Dronfield Woodhouse, near Sheffield, was among the survivors that night and still bears the emotional scars from the horrors she witnessed.

When Amelia heard that the giant bee sculptures placed around Manchester this summer were being auctioned for charity, she set out to bring one to Sheffield in Kelly’s memory.

She is urgently trying to raise the money to buy one of the 73 supersized insects at auction on October 17 and place it in a public spot to be chosen by Kelly’s family.

One of the Bee in the City statues in Manchester, which are being auctioned for charity (pc: Wild in Art/Manchester City Council)

READ MORE: Three Sheffield memorial benches installed in honour of Manchester terror attack victim Kelly Brewster

Amelia and school friend Darcie Parker, who has helped her overcome her trauma, have launched a fundraising page and are busy organising events to get the donations flowing.

The appeal has the backing of Kelly’s sister Claire, who called it a ‘lovely idea’ and has encouraged people to lend their support.

Amelia said: “Having been at the bombing, I think it would be great if the people of Sheffield can unite to bring a bee home for Kelly.

READ MORE: Royal Wedding - Dronfield girl caught up in Manchester Arena bomb horror gets picture with David Beckham

“It would give people in Sheffield something to look to when they’re thinking of her and of the bombing.”

Amelia is seeking to raise £8,000 to buy one of the bees, which are estimated to fetch between £5,000 and £8,000, and any leftover money would be used to pay for a plaque, with the remainder going to charity.

Fundraising events are planned at Debenhams in Meadowhall this Thursday evening, when a tombola will be held, and on Saturday, when there will be live music.

Bees have become a symbol of Manchester’s defiance since the tragedy, and proceeds from the auction will go to the We Love MCR Charity to help people in the city.

Kelly’s family paid tribute on the anniversary of her death this year with a moving statement describing her as a ‘pocket rocket in skyscraper heels’.

They told how before her death she was the 'happiest she had ever been’ and had just put down a deposit on a house with her soulmate Ian Winslow.

To donate, click here.