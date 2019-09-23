Manchester Airport station on lockdown after suspicious package found
Rail and bus services to and from Manchester Airport have been cancelled this morning after a suspicious package was found.
A bomb disposal team are on their way to the station to deal with the package, according to Greater Manchester Police.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "Officers are currently responding to reports of a suspicious package at Manchester Airport transport interchange.
"Further enquiries are being carried out and bomb disposal officers are on their way to assist with these enquiries.
"A man has been detained by police at the scene.
"A cordon is in place at Manchester Airport transport interchange and people are encouraged to follow directions from officers.
"Trams, trains and buses are currently suspended to and from the airport interchange.
"Thank you for your patience as we respond to this."
Nearby offices have also been evacuated and armed officers and a dog unit are patrolling the area.
Rail services between Sheffield and Manchester Airport are affected.