Man with links to South Yorkshire wanted over serious assault

Wanted man Jamie Winters is believed to have links to Barnsley and Rotherham
Police are searching for a man, believed to have links to the South Yorkshire area, who is wanted over a serious assault.

Officers are appealing for your help in tracking down wanted man Jamie Winters aged 24.

Winters failed to appear at Sheffield Crown Court in relation to a serious assault.

He is believed to have links to both Rotherham and Barnsley specifically East Herringthorpe, Maltby, Thurcroft, Bramley and Royston.

If you see Winters, call 999 and do no approach him or for non-urgent information call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.