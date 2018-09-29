Man with links to South Yorkshire wanted over serious assault

Police are searching for a man, believed to have links to the South Yorkshire area, who is wanted over a serious assault.

Officers are appealing for your help in tracking down wanted man Jamie Winters aged 24.

READ MORE: ‘Despicable’ Barnsley rapist jailed for 18 years

Winters failed to appear at Sheffield Crown Court in relation to a serious assault.

READ MORE: WARNING STRONG LANGUAGE: Pockets of trouble before game as Sheffield Wednesday take on Leeds United at Hillsborough – video

He is believed to have links to both Rotherham and Barnsley specifically East Herringthorpe, Maltby, Thurcroft, Bramley and Royston.

READ MORE: Police release new photo of man thought to be with missing Doncaster 15-year-old

If you see Winters, call 999 and do no approach him or for non-urgent information call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.