Man with links to Doncaster and Rotherham wanted as part of drugs probe

A hunt is underway for a man with links to Denaby, Mexborough and Rotherham who is wanted as part of a police investigation into drug dealing.

Detectives want to speak to Jahmaine Watson, aged 27, following an incident on Wednesday, January 10.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers believe Watson may be in and around the Denaby and Mexborough areas of Doncaster and are advising anyone who sees him to not approach him and instead call the police immediately.

"Have you seen Watson? Do you have any information about his whereabouts?"

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 400 of January 15 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.