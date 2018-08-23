Man 'with knife who ran at police' before being tasered in Sheffield is charged

A man reportedly carrying a knife who was tasered by police after running at officers has been charged with numerous crimes.

Police were called out to reports that a man had been seen carrying a knife close to the Homebase store on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, on Tuesday at 5.40pm.

When they arrived the suspect reportedly ran at officers who quickly used a taser to detain and arrest him.

Officers were later praised for their bravery in handling the situation by senior cops.

Darren Ainsworth, aged 50, of Well Road, Heeley, has now been charged in connection to the incident with attempt wounding of a police constable with intent and possession of an offensive weapons in a public place.

He has been remanded into custody to appear before Sheffield Magistrate’s Court this morning.