Man with knife spotted chasing group in Sheffield suburb

A man armed with a knife was spotted chasing a group in a Sheffield suburb.

Officers were called to Brunswick Road, Burngreave, last night following a disturbance in the street.

They were told that a man armed with a knife had been seen chasing a group.

A man was later arrested for public order offences.