A police hunt is under way for a man with a knife who attacked another man on a garage forecourt in Rotherham.
He struck at the Pit Stop Auto Centre on Blythe Road, Maltby, at 1.10pm yesterday.
CRIME: Woman arrested on suspicion of murder following death another woman in Rotherham village
A 59-year-old man was assaulted before the culprit, who had a combat knife and his face covered, fled into woods behind the garage.
READ MORE: ‘Murder’ victim in Rotherham village named locally
The victim suffered minor injuries but was said to have been left ‘incredibly shaken’.
THURCROFT MURDER: The key facts so far
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 425 of February 13.