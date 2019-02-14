Have your say

A police hunt is under way for a man with a knife who attacked another man on a garage forecourt in Rotherham.

He struck at the Pit Stop Auto Centre on Blythe Road, Maltby, at 1.10pm yesterday.

A man was attacked by another man with a knife on this garage forecourt in Rotherham yesterday

CRIME: Woman arrested on suspicion of murder following death another woman in Rotherham village



A 59-year-old man was assaulted before the culprit, who had a combat knife and his face covered, fled into woods behind the garage.

READ MORE: ‘Murder’ victim in Rotherham village named locally

The victim suffered minor injuries but was said to have been left ‘incredibly shaken’.

THURCROFT MURDER: The key facts so far

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 425 of February 13.