Man who tried to kill four young children sentenced to 28 years at Sheffield Crown Court

A man who almost killed four children, assaulting them with a hammer before deliberately driving his car into a stone wall, has today been jailed for over 25-years.

The children, who were aged 8, 7, 21 and nine-months old at the time of the incident, were all left with either serious or life-threatening injuries, with one child still in hospital almost six months on.

Owen Peter Scott, of Heather Road, Fawley, Hampshire, appeared before Sheffield Court today (Thursday February 15), where he was jailed for four counts of attempted murder, after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing. He was jailed for a total of 28-years with a requirement to serve a minimum of 14.

Scott, 29, was arrested in August last year after an off-duty officer witnessed him drive his car into a wall in Four Lane Ends, Oxspring, Barnsley, making no attempt to stop or brake.

Analysis of the car afterwards estimated that Scott was travelling at around 92mph when the car hit the wall, with the brakes only being applied after the collision.

More to follow.