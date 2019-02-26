Man who died after crash involving ambulance in Sheffield is named

A pedestrian who died after a crash involving an ambulance in Sheffield has been named, as police continue to appeal for witnesses.

Paul Ali, 57, was involved in a collision with an ambulance travelling along Burngreave Road, in Pitsmoor, on Monday, January 14.

He was taken to hospital, where he sadly died of his injuries on Friday, January 25.

Police today issued this photo of Mr Ali as they appealed for witnesses to the crash, which happened close to the junction with Abbeyfield Road at around 10.35am.

Officers are keen to hear from any pedestrians who were in the immediate vicinity that morning, as enquiries indicate Mr Ali may have been standing with a couple of people prior to the fatal collision.

Police are also trying to trace the driver or occupants of a white Range Rover which is believed to have been travelling in the area at the time, who they believe may have witnessed the crash.

Ambulance bosses confirmed after the collision that the ambulance involved had been on its way to an emergency at the time.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service’s chief executive said he was ‘saddened’ by Mr Ali’s death and his thoughts were with the man’s family.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 298 of January 14.