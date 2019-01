A man who was wanted over a violent crime in Barnsley is today in police custody.

Alan Tyson, aged 36, was wanted for questioning over an incident in which violence flared in Barnsley in December last year.

Police believe he may also hold vital information about offences of harassment, assault and public order.

Today, South Yorkshire police have announced that Tyson is in police custody.

Posting on Twitter, they thanked the public for sharing their appeal.