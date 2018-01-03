Man wanted over theft of cash from Sheffield supermarket

CCTV images have been released of a man wanted by the police over the theft of cash from a supermarket in Sheffield.

Officers believe he could hold vital information about an incident at the Co-op in Southey Green Road, Southey Green, at around 4.30pm on Sunday, November, 12.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "It is reported that a man entered the Co-op supermarket in Southey Green Road, Sheffield, where he asked till attendants if they could change some money.

"It is then alleged that the man used distraction techniques before leaving the store with a quantity of cash.

"Officers believe the man pictured could hold vital information and are appealing for him, or anyone who can help with enquiries, to get in touch."

Call 101 and quote crime reference number K/151677/2017 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.