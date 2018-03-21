Man wanted over theft of cash from Rotherham couple in their 90s

A man is wanted by the police over the theft of cash from a Rotherham couple in their 90s.

Nathan Newbury, aged 25, is believed to hold vital information about the incident, in which a bogus official conned the couple in the North Anston area.

Newbury is originally from Worksop.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 542 of February 2.