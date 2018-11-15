Man wanted over theft from Sheffield medical centre

Have your say

CCTV images have been released of a man wanted over the theft of a wallet from a medical centre in Sheffield.

Detectives believe the man could vital information about the theft on School Lane, Greenhill, at around 11.05am on, Friday, June 15.

Bank cards within the wallet were used at a number of locations in the city centre, including a travel agents, where a large amount of foreign currency was bought.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quoting crime reference number 14/88495/18.