Man wanted over theft from OAP at cash point in Sheffield

CCTV images have been released of a man wanted over the theft of money from an OAP at a cash point in Sheffield.

An 87-year-old man was targeted after he had just used a cash machine on Barnsley Road, Fir Vale, at 3.25pm on Tuesday, October 24.

Officers investigating the incident have reviewed CCTV footage and want to trace a man they believe could hold vital information.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "It is reported that an 87-year-old man had been using the cash machine on Barnsley Road, Fir Vale, Sheffield, when he was approached by an unknown man who stole a quantity of cash.

"The 87-year-old was not hurt in the incident but was left shaken.

"Officers investigating have been making enquiries in the area, speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV.

"They have now released CCTV images of man who they believe may have information about the incident.

"Do you recognise this man? Did you see the incident?"

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 662 of October 24 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.