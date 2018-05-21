Man wanted over suspicious behaviour in Dronfield supermarket

Police officers want to trace a man over reports that women were photographed in a supermarket in Dronfield.

Officers have issued CCTV images of a man they believe could hold vital information about the incident.

They are following up reports that a man used a mobile phone to take photographs of women in Aldi's store on Sheffield Road.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information to help identify a male we would like to speak to regarding suspicious behaviour in Aldi, Sheffield Road on Thursday, May 17.

"Male appears to be taking photos of a number of women before exiting the store when disturbed by a member of the public."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident 737-170518.