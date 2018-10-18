Man wanted over shoplifting in Barnsley

A man is wanted by the police over a series of shoplifting offences in the town.

Ricky Bates, aged 33, of no fixed abode, is believed to hold vital information about a number of thefts.

He is known to regularly visit Wombwell, Wath and Bolton-upon-Dearne.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Bates recently, or knows where he is, should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 291 of October 18.

Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.