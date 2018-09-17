Man wanted over Sheffield murder still on the run

A man wanted by the police over a Sheffield murder remains on the run today - nearly five weeks after the stabbing

Ahmed Farrah, aged 29, who is also known as Reggie, is believed to hold vital information about a knife attack which killed 21-year-old Kavan Brissett.

Ahmed Farrah is on the run

Kavan was knifed in his chest in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14 and died in hospital four days later.

Farrah knows he is wanted for questioning but is said to be actively evading arrest.

Kavan Brissett was stabbed to death

Detectives have warned that anyone helping him hide faces prosecution

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob, have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or the incident room on 01709 443507. Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

