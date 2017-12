A man is being hunted by the police over a burglary in Sheffield.

Ray Junior Boston, aged 30, of Bower Farm Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield, is believed to hold vital information about the burglary of a house in Waterthorpe.

Officers want Boston or anyone who knows where he is to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 54 of November 29.

Crimestopppers can also be called on 0800 555111.