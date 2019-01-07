Man wanted over burglary in Sheffield

Police in Sheffield have appealed for help to find a man wanted for burglary.

Officers are trying to trace 25-year-old Ashley Gibson, who is understood to frequent the Fox Hill area of Sheffield and also has links to Stannington.

Ashley Gibson, who is wanted by police in Sheffield for burglary

He is described as being of a heavy build and around 5ft10ins.

Anyone who has seen him, had any contact with him or knows where he might be is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and speak to the Sheffield Tasking Team.

You can also call Crimestoppers free and anonymously on 0800 555 111.