Man wanted over assault of women on train to Sheffield

A man is wanted by the police after two women were assaulted on a Sheffield-bound train.

He is believed to hold vital information about an incident involving two women who were travelling on a train from Leeds to Sheffield at around 6pm on Saturday, August 25.

Do you know this man?

CRIME: Arrest made after laser pen is shone at police helicopter in Barnsley



The women, aged in their twenties, were walking between carriages when a man stood in their path.

COURT: ‘I want everyone to know what this monster did to me’ says woman raped by ex-partner in Doncaster as their disabled son lay in next room

There was a verbal altercation between the women and the man, who they said became aggressive and pushed and barged into the women a number of times.

POLICE: Man in court over stabbing in Sheffield street

When the women left the train they were followed by the man, who punched one of them in the chest whilst pushing the other.

A CCTV image has been released of the man police want to trace.

Anyone with information should text call British Transport Police on 61016 or call officers on 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 493 of August 25.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.