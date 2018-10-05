Man wanted over assault in Barnsley 

A man is wanted by police over an assault in Barnsley.

Officers are hunting Tommy Reynolds, aged 33, over a reported attack in Lundwood earlier this month.

Tommy Reynolds.

READ MORE: This is why you may have heard a low flying plane over Sheffield last night

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers believe Tommy is actively evading arrest and ask that anyone who sees him should not approach him but call 101 quoting reference number 14/128595/18.

READ MORE: Sheffield Wednesday: Why Almen Abdi isn’t getting a first-team look-in with Jos Luhukay

“If you have seen Tommy, or know where he could be, please call 101 quoting the reference number above.

READ MORE: Probe into Centertainment murder in Sheffield progressing ‘at speed’

“You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.”