Detectives investigating an alleged assault in South Yorkshire want to speak to this man.

Benjamin Brennan is being sought in connection with the offence which reportedly took place in Barnsley earlier this month.

Benjamin Brennan

Police today issued this photo as they appealed for the public’s help to trace the 21-year-old.

Brennan is believed to frequent the Worsbrough area of Barnsley and the Mexborough area of Doncaster, though he may have travelled elsewhere in South Yorkshire.

Anyone with information regarding his potential whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 14/30725/19. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.