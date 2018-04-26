A police hunt is underway for a man wanted over 25 shoplifting offences in Barnsley.

Dean Day, aged 29, who has links to Royston, Athersley and Carlton, is believed to hold vital information about 25 shoplifting offences in which high value items were stolen from supermarkets.

Officers believe Day may now have a shaved head.

Anyone who has seen or heard from him call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 121 of April 25.