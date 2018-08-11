Man wanted in connection with Sheffield burglaries

Have your say

Police investigating a series of reported burglaries in Sheffield have released the image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the offences.

Louis Ward, 25, from the Sheffield area is wanted in connection with a number of burglaries.

The offences are alleged to have been committed across the city and it is reported that high-value items were taken in the incidents.

If you have information about his whereabouts please contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 636 of July 13 2018.

You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.