Man wanted by police over burglaries of ‘elderly and vulnerable’ in Barnsley

Have your say

A man is wanted by the police over a number of burglaries in Barnsley in which the elderly and vulnerable were targeted.

Steven Reynolds, aged 28, is wanted for questioning over ‘multiple distraction burglaries’ in the town.

Steven Reynolds

CRIME: Police install CCTV camera in ‘problematic’ part of Sheffield estate



Detectives believe Reynolds could hold vital information about the offences.

POLICE: Crossbow, knives, air rifle, axe and baseball bat seized by police in Rotherham

READ MORE: Police visit homes of children playing with whips in Sheffield suburb

He is of no fixed abode, but is believed to be in the Kendray and Worsbrough areas.

Have you seen Steven Reynolds?

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 999.