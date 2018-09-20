Man wanted by police over attack in Barnsley

A man is being hunted by the police over an attack in Barnsley.

Tommy Reynolds, aged 33, is said to be ‘actively evading arrest’.

Tommy Reynolds

Officers want to speak to him about an attack in Lundwood earlier this month.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 14/128595/18.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.