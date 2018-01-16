Man wanted by police as part of drug dealing probe has links to Doncaster gang

A man wanted by the police as part of a probe into drug dealing has links to a notorious Doncaster gang.

Jahmaine Watson, aged 27, who has links to Denaby, Mexborough and Rotherham, is wanted by South Yorkshire Police in connection with an investigation into drug dealing following an incident on Wednesday, January 10.

Officers believe Watson may be in and around the Denaby and Mexborough areas of Doncaster and are advising anyone who sees him to not approach him but to instead call the police immediately.

In December 2016, South Yorkshire Police published his photograph as he was preparing to be freed from prison in the hope that members of the public would report him if he broke the terms and conditions of his release after serving time for a firearms offence in Rotherham.

At the time the force said he was a member of the notorious Pitsmoor Shotta Boys asked residents to report him if he breached a Criminal Behaviour Order banning him from parts of Mexborough until March 2019.

He is banned from the area surrounded by Main Street, West Road, Maple Road and Willow Drive, where the gang operates.

The gang, which deals drugs, saw 10 members jailed for over 33 years in 2016 for a range of offences including violent disorder, drug possession, witness intimidation and robbery.

At the time South Yorkshire Police said the offenders were responsible for 'violent and abhorrent behaviour' in Mexborough, where 'they thought they ruled the streets'.

The force said the gang had 'brought absolute misery' to the community, where members were thought to have been responsible for scores of offences and incidents.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Watson should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.