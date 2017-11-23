Man walked into a South Yorkshire college before 'stealing cash' from their canteen

A man is being hunted by police after he reportedly walked into a South Yorkshire college before stealing cash from the till.

The man walked into Dearne Valley College's canteen in Rotherham and stole a quantity of cash from the till before making off on Tuesday, November 14.

An investigation has been launched into the incident and officers have been reviewing CCTV and making enquiries in the area.

They have now released images of a man who they would like to speak to in connection to the incident and anyone who recognises this man, or has any information, has been asked to report it to officers.

Anyone with information is asked to report it either via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 480 of November 14.