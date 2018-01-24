MAN v FAT Football - the revolutionary approach to weight loss which is coming to South Yorkshire

As football chants go, 'who drank all the smoothies?' doesn't have the same ring as that old terrace favourite 'who ate all the pies?'.

But it's a more apt touchline slogan for a revolutionary shake-up of the beautiful game, which is helping people in South Yorkshire shed the pounds.

New leagues are set to launch soon in Doncaster and Rotherham, and there are also plans for one in Sheffield (photo: MAN v FAT)

At first glance, the MAN v FAT Football leagues - which will soon open in Rotherham and Doncaster, and are also in the pipeline for Sheffield - are like any other amateur kickabout.

The crucial difference, however, is that teams are rewarded not just for hitting the back of the net but for achieving their weight loss goals.

The rules are simple. Teams of six face off in 30-minute matches, but before kicking off they must weigh to see if they have hit their targets and earned bonus goals to add to the score on the pitch.

Players must be aged over 16 and have a BMI (body mass index) of 27.5 or over.

Teams are rewarded for losing weight as well as scoring goals (photo: MAN v FAT)

Karl White, MAN v FAT's national project manager, explains how this competitive but fun approach to slimming down gives competitors that extra impetus to get in shape.

"It's a unique weight loss program due to the competitive edge a team approach brings," he says.

"Other weight loss programs are very individual, but here at MAN v FAT the guys really buy into the sporting element.

"This increases the social interaction of the players, which in turn helps aid weight loss."

Players must have a BMI (body mass index) of 27.5 or over (photo: MAN v FAT)

The tactic certainly appears to be working. The first league launched in 2016 but there are already 20 leagues running at 16 locations across the country, with plans to have 80 in place by the end of 2018.

New leagues are set to launch this April in Rotherham and Doncaster, and people can sign up now to play in Sheffield, where it is hoped games will get underway later this year.

* You can join the Rotherham league at https://manvfatfootball.org/rotherham or the Doncaster league at https://manvfatfootball.org/doncaster.

* You can sign up to Sheffield league at https://www.manvfatfootball.org/sheffield.

'The camaraderie is incredible'

Dom Woolard has lost 16kg, slimming down to 86kg, since joining a league in Luton.

The 33-year-old said the motivation and support from other players had not only helped him shed the pounds but had boosted his energy levels and self-esteem.

"Before this league began I felt that I was a recipe for diabetes, now I feel far from this. This has been a life changing experience for me," he said.

"The camaraderie across the whole league is incredible. We arrive early every Monday to meet before the session and go in together to be weighed.

"Although we are all doing this for ourselves we feel a certain accountability that makes us not want to let ourselves or our team down.

"We are all in contact almost daily. At first we would laugh as our WhatsApp group was 'just a load of fat guys sending pictures of what we were eating', but now we are

there to encourage and support each other and discuss tips."