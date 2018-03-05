Man to be sentenced for murdering Rotherham girl, 16

A man who stabbed a Rotherham teenage girl 28 times is to be sentenced today for murder.

Leonne Weeks, aged 16, from Dinnington, was found slumped on a footpath just off Lordens Hill, Dinnington, in January last year after being repeatedly knifed in her head and upper body.

Killer Shea Peter Heeley is to be sentenced today

Her body was under a discarded sofa and found by a member of the public, who raised the alarm

Shea Peter Heeley, 19, of Doe Quarry Lane, Dinnington, admitted murder during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court last month and was warned he would be jailed 'for a very long time indeed' when the tariff is set for the minimum number of years he must spend behind bars before he can be considered for parole.

There were angry outbursts from the public gallery during Heeley's last court case, where he was warned by one man that he would face revenge for his actions.